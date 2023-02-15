On the occasion of a live event for the press held in London, Oppo officially presented in Europe the first foldable flagship smartphone of the Find N series to arrive on our continent. Oppo Find N2 Flip arrives after being launched last year in China, and for now it is the only one of the brand’s two foldables to leave its native borders. While waiting for the N2 Fold to arrive with us, with the Flip we have a form factor that is already known in the sector, since it recalls the competition made in Samsung in several respects. Where Find N2 immediately differs, however, is in the external display, the one that can be viewed when the phone is closed in a clamshell. It is a 3.26 inch, the largest available among all those present on flip smartphones currently on the market. Useful for checking notifications and taking selfies, the portrait orientation makes it possible to view up to six notifications at the same time. You can quickly reply to messages from the main messaging applications, activate settings, record a voice note, answer a call without opening your smartphone.

Once opened, the Find N2 Flip reveals a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 21:9 cinematic screen ratio and 120Hz refresh. The maximum brightness is 1600 nits, and is clearly visible even in direct sunlight. Two cameras in the rear module, also this time the result of the collaboration between Oppo and Hasselblad, which can be used for selfies even with the phone closed using the external display. The 50-megapixel main camera features a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The FlexForm mode, made possible by the second generation Flexion Hinge, allows Find N2 Flip to remain semi-folded between 45 and 110 degrees, so as to obtain dynamic angles from the bottom up. The fold can also be used as a tripod, placing the phone on a surface and shooting by opening the palm of the hand. The selfie camera, with central hole at the top, is 32MP with Sony IMX709 sensor, autoficus and wide angle lens, FlexForm is optimized for applications such as WhatsApp and Zoom. As with other recent Oppo smartphones, Find N2 Flip is also equipped with the proprietary MariSilicon X NPU, which improves video and night shots by allowing you to capture ultra-sharp 4K footage even in low light conditions.

During the presentation, Oppo highlighted how the phone, unlike what we have been used to from foldables, not only has an almost invisible fold when open, but would resist a large number of “flips”. Find N2 Flip has no gap in the hinge when you close it, protecting the internal display from dust, and the company claims its ability to withstand more than 400,000 bends at room temperature. This is equivalent to opening and closing your smartphone about 100 times a day for more than ten years. Weighing 191 grams and only 7.45mm thick, Find N2 Flip is based on MediaTek SoC with an upgraded version of Dimensity 9000+. The charging is fast, from 44W, according to Oppo able to go from zero to 50% in 23 minutes and up to 100% in less than an hour. The smartphone will be available in Italy in the next few days in the Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colors at the price of 1,199.99 euros.