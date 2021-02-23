Oppo presented in Shanghai Mobile World Congress 2021 Two innovations in mobile device charging, notably contactless wireless technology Wireless Air Charging and the Flash Initiative, based on VOOC fast charging but whose applications surpasses mobile phones.

China’s contactless wireless charging proposal Wireless Air Charging, which uses magnetic resonance imaging, offers up to 7.5W of charging power, as the company reported.

This innovative remote wireless charging solution developed by Oppo stops if it detects there is an obstacle, for example a person, between the charger and the mobile device, as shown in the demonstration by passing a hand in front of it.

For the development of the Flash Initiative, Oppo applied for more than 2,950 fast charging patents worldwide, of which more than 1,400 have already been granted, as acknowledged in a statement.

The fast-paced initiative is being developed together with and with partners like FAW-Volkswagen, Anker and NXP Semiconductors, leaders in their respective sectors of automotive, portable charging and chip manufacturing. seeks to provide access to fast charging in more scenarios, based on VOOC technology, owned by Oppo.

Wireless charging projects

Wireless Air Charging joins other recently known innovations in this line, such as Motorola One Hyper, with the ability to detect a person who places between the charger and the mobile phone in charge.

Likewise, the Chinese giant Xiaomi aims to create a revolution when it comes to contactless charging of mobile devices with Mi Air Charge, which achieves 5-watt remote wireless charging through the air, several meters away.

The remote wireless charger over the air, Mi Air Charge.

My Air Charge is a wireless charging device that does not require direct contact between the charger and the phone or compatible ‘wearable’. With it, Xiaomi assures that it entered “the true era of wireless charging”.

This charging device has five jamming antennas that can detect the position of the mobile phone, thanks to the beacon built into it. Another 144 antennas in a phase control matrix transmit millimeter waves, which are received in the mobile by 14 antennas that convert the signal into electrical charge.

With this system, Xiaomi achieves remote wireless charging 5 watts through the air, several meters away, as the company explains in the statement published on its blog. It also supports charging of multiple devices simultaneously.

