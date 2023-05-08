The Oppo Research Institute, together with global partners Qualcomm Technologies, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services and LinkedIn, has announced the launch of the Oppo Inspiration Challenge 2023 on the occasion of World Smile Day, a call for technological innovations to be supported financially and not Alone. Based on the “Inspiration Ahead” brand proposition, Oppo hopes these innovations can create a positive impact and encourage greater awareness of the issues facing global communities. Applications will be accepted from May 8 to June 30, followed by three demonstration events taking place in Bangkok, Boston and Shenzhen in early August. The finalists of each event will be invited to participate in the Inspiration Challenge Acceleration Camp and meet with Oppo executives and technical experts to review their proposals before the final event in late August.

All the proposals for the Oppo Inspiration Challenge of this year will be evaluated on the basis of four criteria: feasibility, technological innovation, long-term potential and social value. A total of 15 qualified submissions from the demonstration events will be selected as finalists, and the top 5 winning submissions will be selected in the final event, each receiving a $50,000 grant. Additional partnership opportunities will be offered to the top 45 global submissions, comprised of the top 15 submissions from each demo event, including, but not limited to: manufacturing and commercialization opportunities, with an incubation fund totaling $190,000; strategic partnership and investment opportunities; opportunities to showcase at global technology events; ability to receive cloud resources and technical support from Amazon Web Services.