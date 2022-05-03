Oppo most technology in the world is not new to users; we are talking about a leading company in the smart device sector, which has succeeded in a short time capture the heart and attention of the global community. Well, today he will not only tell us about his Find X5 Pro, but he will answer the most curious question ever: what lies behind his creation? A question that many users have asked themselves and that, today, will have their answer. Are you ready to find out more? We are not going to talk only about the final stage and how it is presented in its final stage; let’s start from the beginning.

A smartphone with excellent performance must have had an exemplary assembly. Each component of the product has been carefully chosen, to guarantee a premium level of the smartphone in all its facets. The motherboard, in fact, it is assembled thanks to the use of robotic printers and this does not only equate to precision, but also to a high level of production.

Per month, with this method, 10 million cards can be built; incredible numbers, for a phone so loved and bought by users.

Oppo aims for excellence and spares no expense

Such machines, however, They also deal with assembling other types of components; we are talking about the CPUs and capacitors on the board, where accuracy must be absolutely perfect. In fact, a human being could not assemble it again and with the same speed, as well as the manual skill, of the machine. Even because the smallest component measures only 0.4mm by 0.2mm and it could be very difficult for one person to make a secure mounting. However, we can well say that the position speed of the machinery would not be equaled either, which per hour they can reach over 400,000 components.

Even a technological machine, however, can make mistakes and Oppo knows this well; for this has invested in the Auto Optical Inspector: a latest generation camera capable of identifying any errors throughout the assembly process. The smartphone has no secrets at all, at least for the innovative camera and it is thanks to her that the approval for the final welding is given. Without the latter, the process cannot be concluded. And this phase turns out to be even more delicate than the first; the checks tripled, they arrive to be present approximately every two hours, checking the humidity, the temperature of the X-ray factory floor and many other tests to have a perfect weld.

Finally, a further check is carried out with the solder paste inspection machine (SPI), able to detect even the slightest opening of the steel mesh. When Oppo claims to have performed more than 300 tests on a single Find X5 Proof course he wasn’t kidding.

All technological, but there is no lack of checks by professionals

Despite the fact that 90% of the checks are automated, there is no shortage of interventions by real and professional people, ready to lend a hand to the slightest out-of-scale problem. Especially when you go from editing to camera. The photographic sector appears to be at the forefront, guaranteeing by itself a good premium level of the smartphone. So Oppo decided to use the proprietary NPU MariSilicon X, five-axis stabilization system of the wide-angle camera and many other small details that make it unique.

Each camera, however, must pass strict checks carried out thanks to an OIS test and this applies to every single feature of the photographic sector. All this is done thanks to a machine set in which the OPPO Find X5 Pro is inserted; it provides a jitter angle of three degrees and a frequency of 6Hz, imitating the shaking of hands in everyday life or during the various shots with the smartphone. Excellent simulator for a guarantee of excellence and owners of an Oppo smartphone know its potential well.

In fact, to pass all the tests a series of photos is repeated thanks to the shutter speed set at 167ms; the final photo must be sharp, not blurry. Thanks to that it is considered the first of its kind to offer an out-of-the-ordinary optical stabilization experienceguaranteeing a quality that borders on professionalism.

The tests didn’t stop there

There are two levels of tests to complete: one to identify various defects or errors that have managed to escape the countless previous checks and one where the experience of the QE Reliability Lab is used. The latter is dedicated to replication of the most demanding tests, difficult, and make the smartphone under pressure. What you do with your smartphone on a daily basis, over the years, the QE Reliability Lab concentrates it in a shorter period of time; this verifies the effective durability of the product and any related problems.

They are really entrusted to them well over 150 tests and we can see, among them, that there is also room for the simulation of a fall. There are many: from the throw from the balcony to the accidental fall from the table. One test, for example, forces the Find X5 Pro to be inserted into a rotating room, capable of performing one full rotation 3.5 times per minute. To Oppo this is not enough and, after having spun it a little, it throws it towards a hard surface with a height equal to one meter for at least 300 times.

How many times have you dropped your smartphone? Well, we can say that each Find X5 Pro can be launched from its own balcony for quite a high number of times.

And the connection? Yes, there are tests on antennas too

The tests are not over for today, because every OPPO Find X5 Pro is tested for understand the effectiveness of the 5G frequency, now present in most areas of the world. Checks are carried out especially when the smartphone is busy during a phone call, obviously while performing other actions; an example would be to receive an important phone call and, at the same time, you need to continue watching a movie or to end your game of the year. Or, for those who work, view heavy and highly important documents.

In short, Oppo is synonymous with quality on all fronts and the future seems to be even more rigid; all this is done to guarantee a phone with premium performance, but also to improve day by day by offering more and more cutting-edge products. In the past this would not have been possible, but today it is and Oppo knows this statement well.

And we haven’t talked about the fact that the same Find X5 Pro is resistant to shocks, falls, frost, shock, water and sweat; in your opinion, what tests may have been carried out on each of these characteristics?