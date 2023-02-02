Oppo has announced the launch of the new A78 5G in Italy, which thanks to the 30W SuperVooc charging technology and a 5,000 mAh battery focuses everything on usability. The battery can be charged to 100% in 67 minutes and allows you to make up to 22.85 hours of phone calls on a full charge. A78 5G also includes a series of All-Day AI Power Saving features, which allow users to smartly manage the performance and overall life of their battery according to their needs. Among these, the Super Power Saving mode saves battery for emergency moments, while the Super Night Standby tracks the user’s sleep patterns to limit battery consumption to 2% during the night.

Oppo A78 5G is equipped with a 50MP main camera, flanked by a 2MP self-portrait lens and an 8MP front camera for taking high-quality portraits. The 108MP Ultra-Clear Image function uses a series of algorithms to increase image resolution to 108MP. Equipped with stereo speakers, A78 5G also features Real Original Sound technology for sound adjustment. The display is 6.56-inch Colour-Rich with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. A78 5G is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colors. It weighs 188 grams and is 7.99 mm thick. It mounts the operating system based on Android ColorOS 13 and the main SoC is a MediaTek Dimensity 700. The configuration is 4GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM and supports expansion with SD card up to 1 TB. The OPPO RAM Expansion technology can also further increase the amount of RAM up to 4GB more (for the version with 4GB of RAM) or 8GB more (for the version with 8GB of RAM). The prices for the two configurations are respectively 329.99 euros and 369.99 euros.