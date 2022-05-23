Oppo has announced the birth of the Research Institute Innovation Accelerator, created to support entrepreneurs and technology professionals in creating innovative solutions. The Innovation Accelerator is a project organized by the Oppo Research Institute in partnership with Microsoft for Startups and the program aims to encourage all technological innovators to solve some of the most pressing problems facing humanity. Focused on the “Virtuous Innovation” theme, through this program OPPO is looking for projects that can develop within two main areas: accessible technology and digital health. Proposals submitted by different teams or by individual participants will undergo an evaluation process that will lead to the selection of up to ten winning proposals. The latter will receive a grant of $ 46,000 each, as well as additional investment opportunities, technical support, business and research partnerships and promotional activities at global events.

“Oppo deeply believes in the idea of ​​’Virtuous Innovation’ and in the constant search for new technologies, committing ourselves to making sure that they put people first. Through technology, we are trying to solve some of the greatest problems facing humanity in order to create a better world for all, “said Levin Liu, Vice President and Head of the Oppo Research Institute.” Considering the severity of some current problems, such as an aging population, poor public health and the digital divide that are growing by the day, we could not rely on our efforts alone to provide effective solutions. We then launched the Innovation Accelerator to empower like-minded innovators to solve these problems with us, using the power of technology. “

The Innovation Accelerator 2022 opened online applications on May 8, 2022 and the winners will be announced after three months of preliminary evaluations. Oppo will provide all teams or individual winners with a financial grant and support to help them implement and further promote their ideas. Each winning entry will be eligible for the following incentives: approximately $ 46,000 in grants; partnership and financing opportunities; marketing of the proposal through integration with Oppo products; advertising and visibility at global technology events; support from Oppo’s R&D team, including opportunities to meet industry professionals and present your idea to them. The proposals will be evaluated by a commission of selected professionals, who will choose them based on their ability to meet four key criteria: feasibility, innovation and originality, social value and long-term potential. Oppo has also assembled an evaluation committee composed of experts, academics and professionals in the field of technology and innovation to help identify high-potential proposals, accelerating their development.

“Startups are incubators of a multitude of cutting-edge technologies capable of delivering innovative digital solutions to various industries,” comments James Chou, CEO and Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups, Greater China Region, Japan and Korea. “With decades of experience in China, Microsoft for Startups has been committed to developing an open and collaborative structure that would allow startups and large companies to work together in search of innovative solutions. We are now looking forward to partnering with OPPO. leading smartphone brand, to develop innovative solutions dedicated to multiple sectors, creating a virtuous process that sees research institutes and commercial enterprises work together and support each other. “Oppo has also established a special award to encourage the public to report cases of excellent innovation to be submitted for evaluation by the Innovation Accelerator commission. Members of the public can submit reports through the Oppo website during the application phase, receiving an award for each successful proposal that passes the preliminary evaluation phases, Demo Day and final choice In addition, the company is planning three international roadshows ionals in Hyderabad, India, Tel Aviv, Israel, and the United States. Applications for the Oppo Innovation Accelerator can be sent until June 30, 2022. To submit a proposal, report it or get more information about the program, you can visit the official website at this link.