Oppo introduced the first OHealth-branded product, the OHealth H1 family health and wellness device, which combines six monitoring functions intended for family use, including blood oxygen measurement, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep monitoring. OHealth H1 weighs 95g, features rounded edges and a concentric oval design. This allows users to easily take it with them.

Also during INNO Days, Oppo unveiled the second member of the MariSilicon family, the MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, which introduces a new self-developed Pro Bluetooth Pack that increases Bluetooth bandwidth by 50% compared to Bluetooth SoC with the most advanced specifications on the market. Equipped with URLC codec technology and a dedicated NPU with a computing power of up to 590 GOPS, MariSilicon Y is capable of transmitting 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio via Bluetooth.

During the event, Oppo also showcased its latest aR (assisted reality) device, Air Glass 2. Weighing approximately 38g, Air Glass 2 features a robust design that includes the industry’s first diffractive waveguide SRG lens. world developed by Oppo. This lens will support vision correction and further personalization, making this device nearly indistinguishable from regular glasses. Oppo Air Glass 2 will be able to make phone calls and real-time translations, access navigation tools, convert voice to text for the hearing-impaired, and provide other smart experiences.