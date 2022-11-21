The end of the year is approaching and as usual the first quarter of 2023 will be a triumph of new smartphones, among which we will also find theOppo Find X6 Prosuccessor of Find X5 Pro and future new flagship of the Chinese company.

There are therefore a few months left and, despite the absence of official information, the first rumors regarding the specifications of the new smartphone are starting to circulate, rumors that as we have seen in recent times are often largely confirmed by the official launch.

The latest rumors concerning the OPPO Find X6 Pro concern the camera sector, in fact it seems that the future top of the range signed by OPPO may have 3 50 MP cameras, with the main one equipped with a sensor Sony IMX 989 1 inch, 7P lenses and OIS optical stabilization.

The other two sensors will not be outdone, both should be 50 MP Sony IMX890s, the first should be a wide angle, while the second should have a 2.7x zoom and be equipped with OIS stabilization.

A respectable camera sector therefore for OPPO Find X6 Pro, on the other hand until today the brand has already accustomed us to high quality for photos and videos so we do not expect less, but we are curious to see how much of all this will be confirmed in the future.