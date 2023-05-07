Oppo Find X6 Pro is a high-end smartphone branded oppo that offers excellent performance and components and that you have surely already heard of. If you too appreciate the company’s devices then you will be interested in knowing the commitment it makes to support all your smartphones, so stay tuned with us because we want to tell you about a really important update!
Oppo Find X6 Pro is updated, here are the news!
Oppo is certainly very attentive to the needs of its users and does its best to ensure the best possible user experience, for this reason the new Oppo Find X6 Pro is about to receive now a major update! In fact, the top of the range is about to receive news and many corrections, especially as regards the camera which should be one of the strengths of the device, among other things.
However, the camera is not the only point touched upon, and if you are curious to find out what new features and changes we are talking about, fear not because we present you below all the official changelog related to this update for Oppo Find X6 Pro:
- System
- improved system stability
- optimized Dolby Atmos profiles
- improved user experience with Multi-Screen Connect
- improved user experience with Screencast
- improved the user experience of video calls with some third-party apps
- integration of the April 2023 Android security patches to increase system security
- Communication
- improved the stability of connections to the mobile network
- Improved stability and increased NFC compatibility
- Improved stability and increased Bluetooth compatibility
- improved stability and increased compatibility of Wi-Fi connections
- Camera
- Improved the quality of photos taken with the telephoto lens
- Improved skin tone reproduction in portraits
- added 2x zoom in Portrait mode with the rear camera
- added 2x zoom in some shooting modes (Photo, Video, Time Lapse, Text Scanner) with the rear camera
- Improved the quality of photos taken at night in Photo mode
- reduced power consumption when recording video
- introduced Hasselblad’s iconic orange key
- Improved video quality when shooting at high zooms
- Improved Camera stability.
