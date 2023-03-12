Oppo Find X6 Pro is one of the new devices coming soon to the market from Oppo, together with its companion Oppo Find X6. The company continually tries to satisfy the user as much as possible and these two new smartphones certainly have all the credentials to win over the public. Today we especially want to tell you about the pro version and of his camera nothing short of impressive!

Oppo Find X6 Pro, a camera that leaves you speechless!

Within the month oppo Find X6 Pro and Oppo Find X6 should arrive, and some news has already been released about it. But today we are here to talk about a particular component of the pro version of the smartphone: the camera.

According to previous rumors we know that the rear compartment of the camera will be composed of one Sony IMX989an ultra wide angle camera Sony IMX890and a telescope Sony IMX890. In short, really not bad but needless to say that as expected, the whole thing will take up quite a bit of space on the rear body.

To prove it is a recent photograph shared by IceUniverse that shows the rest of the device: an imposing camera that you can see with your own eyes below, and that many may not like, especially if they prefer minimal and inconspicuous designs.

We certainly can’t wait to discover the excellent quality of the photos that this smartphone promises to take, but the aesthetics of the cam suffer enough so we can’t help but ask your opinion. You like?