2022 is almost upon us and by now we know well that during the first quarter of the year many new smartphones will be announced, among which we will certainly find theOPPO Find X5 Pro, almost certainly accompanied by the Lite and Neo version, as happened for this year’s Find X3 series.

You are probably wondering, it is not a typo, it seems in fact that the number 4 could have been skipped by the company due to the negative meaning it has in China, so from Find X3 we will go directly to the OPPO Find X5 series. For now there is no official news, but the rumors are already many and the first renderings have also appeared online.

From the diffuse image that you can observe above, a great resemblance to the current one can be seen Find X3 Pro, the back is in fact very similar with the raised camera module compared to the back of the device, the module design is a bit out of the box and the microscope lens is missing. It is not yet clear if the latter will be abandoned on the new series or if the renderings simply show the Find X3, and therefore the microscope could still be there on the OPPO Find X5 Pro.

Obviously there are also rumors on the specifications, the Find X5 Pro should mount the new one Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while there are rumors of a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 for the Find X3. The screen should be an AMOLED from 6.78 inches with 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum resolution QHD + for the Pro, plus the cameras on the back should both be 50 MP as on the 2021 top of the range.

As for the battery, the rumors speak of a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for charging from 80W or 125W, therefore a further step forward compared to the already extraordinary results obtained with the Find X3 series.

In the coming months we will certainly discover many more details on the new OPPO series, a start of 2022 certainly interesting is promised.

#OPPO #Find #Pro #renderings #circulate