Oppo would be working on a new version of Find X5 Pro, its flagship released last February and which we have had the opportunity to thoroughly test (here the review). By introducing the MariSilicon X chip, the new Find series smartphone has already taken smartphone photography to a new level, but with the Plus version its features could even improve. According to some rumors in fact Find X5 Pro + could be equipped with super-fast charging at 150W, well 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 6.78-inch LTPO screen with 120Hz refresh rate, like the “base” model. The photographic sector should improve with the introduction of a 64 megapixel telephoto periscope lens with 5x zoom and OIS, always supported by two Sony lenses with five-axis optical image stabilization. The price of the device in China should be just under the thousand euro barobviously destined to increase once it arrives in Europe.