The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to buy one OPPO Find X5 Pro smartphone. The reported discount is € 150, or 12%.

The full price indicated by Amazon is € 1,299.99. Today’s discount is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The discount is active on both the white and black versions.

OPPO Find X5 Pro mounts a triple camera 50 + 50 + 13MP (Sony IMX766) and a front camera 32MP (Sony IMX615). It offers a 6.7-inch Amoled 10bit LTPO display at 120HZ – WQHD + with visual protection. The battery is 5,000 mAh with SuperVOOC80W + AirVOOC50W fast charging. The package includes, in addition to the smartphone, the Transformer + USB charging cable, clip to extract the SIM x 1, silicone cover and the pre-applied film.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

