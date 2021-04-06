Image of the fabric of a jeans in the ‘microscope’ of the Oppo Find X3 Pro camera. Isabel Rubio

In recent years, Oppo has made its way into the top five smartphone manufacturers in the world. The Chinese giant, founded in 2004, was the fourth brand that sold the most phones in the last quarter of 2020, according to the IDC consultancy. Some of its terminals and prototypes stand out for their innovative technologies: those that have incorporated the fastest charges in the world are added those with the front camera under the screen. Its new flagship, the Oppo Find X3 Pro, draws attention for a camera that behaves like a microscope. The terminal, which costs 1,169 euros, incorporates Qualcomm’s most powerful processor for the high-end range and has a super-fast charge to fill the battery in just half an hour.

EL PAÍS has tested the Oppo Find X3 Pro for a few days. If its design stands out for something, it is for its rear camera module. In most of the top of the range on the market, it sticks out like an add-on. However, in this case, it is fully integrated thanks to slight curvatures on its sides. The terminal, which is made of glass, measures 16.3 centimeters high, 7.4 wide and 8.3 millimeters thick. It weighs 193 grams. Although it is a large phone, it is not very wide and is quite comfortable in hand. Of course, the model that this newspaper has tested has an elegant finish with a mirror effect that gets very dirty. Fingerprints are easily marked on the back.

The terminal has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. This rate indicates the number of times the screen updates the image it displays per second. The higher it is, the better. But it also consumes more battery. The user can opt for a “normal” refresh rate of 60 Hz to extend the autonomy. You can also activate the “high” rate to reach 120 Hz. With it, the experience is very positive, since the animations and scrolling between the screens are very fluid. Other terminals such as Samsung’s S21 also reach 120 Hz. The iPhone for the moment stay at 60 Hz.

At the top left of the screen, there is a hole for the front camera, which is 32 megapixels. In addition, the Oppo Find X3 Pro has four rear cameras: a main sensor and a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor (with a Sony IMX766 sensor), a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a three-megapixel microscopic camera that allows up to 60 magnifications. In general, the terminal achieves realistic images with a good level of detail and an adequate dynamic range both during the day and at night. The results achieved with the wide angle stand out, since the quality is comparable to that of the main sensor. In addition, the captured images have hardly any edge distortion unlike what usually happens with other terminals. At night, the camera suffers a bit more and some photos have a bit of noise.

But there is no doubt that the most media camera is the one that aims to turn the Oppo Find X3 Pro into a microscope. It is enough to bring the terminal close to any object, tissue or part of the human body to glimpse those details that go almost unnoticed to the human eye. The results are quite striking. However, it will depend on each user whether or not to take advantage of a sensor of this type.

Performance and battery

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is compatible with 5G networks and incorporates the Snapdragon 888. It is the most powerful processor manufactured by the Qualcomm company for the high-end. So do other top of the range recently presented such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra or the OnePlus 9. The performance of the Oppo flagship is very very fluid in practically all cases. Run the applications without problem and there is no lag of any kind.

In addition to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, the terminal has a 4,500mAh battery. With normal use, the battery runs smoothly throughout the day. But for the most demanding users who make intensive use of the device – sharing the Internet, playing videos and using some of the most popular applications on the market – autonomy can fall short by not reaching the full day. Even so, keep in mind that this smartphone includes a 65W super fast charge. With it, the user can charge it to 70% in less than 20 minutes and, completely, in just half an hour.

