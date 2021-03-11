Samsung unveiled the powerful Galaxy S21 at the beginning of the year. In February it was Xiaomi’s turn with the Mi 11. And now it’s Oppo’s turn. The Chinese giant presented the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G at a virtual event on Thursday. As the competition usually does, with this new flagship, the brand shows its chest in the photographic section. Oppo ensures that the terminal, which has four cameras, is its first smartphone (smartphone) “Capable of capturing and displaying one billion colors.” In Spain it is already available in pre-purchase in two colors – blue and black – for 1,169 euros.

Oppo was founded in 2004, began its internationalization in 2010 and in recent years it has been among the five largest manufacturers in the world. In the last quarter of 2020 it was the fourth brand that sold the most phones in the world, according to IDC. The company is especially successful in the Asian market. In fact, in February 2017 it managed to be the manufacturer of smartphones with more sales in China after surpassing, although for a short time, the giant Huawei.

The design of the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G It stands out for a camera module somewhat different from that of most of the smartphones in the market. If it normally stands out as if it were an added piece, in this case it is fully integrated into the rear thanks to a slight curvature. The terminal it has “a smooth texture that repels fingerprints.” On its front, it has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen. Oppo promises that this panel perfectly displays “photos and videos of up to one billion colors.”

“It is impossible to say that we see color in the same way,” said an Oppo employee in the virtual presentation. The company claims to have taken colorblind people into account. Color blindness occurs when there is a problem with pigments in certain nerve cells in the eye that perceive color. People who suffer from it cannot see some colors in the natural way, according to Medline Plus, the service of the US National Library of Medicine The Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G offers tools to enhance and adjust the color.

Like other high-end terminals such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 or the Samsung S21, the Mi 11 has a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. The refresh rate is the number of times the screen updates the image it shows. per second. Therefore, the higher it is, the animations and scrolling between screens look more fluid. Although the experience is more positive with high refresh rates, it also consumes more battery.

In the photographic section, the device has a 32-megapixel front camera and a total of four rear cameras: an ultra-wide-angle and a 50-megapixel wide-angle (with a Sony IMX766 sensor), a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a microscopic camera. three megapixel that allows up to 60 increases. The ultra-wide-angle camera stands out for “a shallow lens freeform “ which is intended to reduce distortion at the edges of photos and videos. “We wanted to give users the ability to bring colors to life, giving them the tools to capture and display a billion colors,” said Maggie Xue, Oppo President Western Europe.

The terminal is compatible with 5G networks and incorporates the latest Qualcomm processor for the high-end: the Snapdragon 888. In addition, it has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Oppo says its intention is to make “battery anxiety a thing of the past.” The Find X3 Pro 5G’s battery is 4500mAh and, like its predecessor, it includes 65W fast charging. You can also opt for 30W wireless charging.

Two more ‘smartphones’

At the presentation, the Chinese brand has also unveiled two other somewhat less ambitious terminals: the Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G and the Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G. The Find X3 Neo 5G has a 6.5-inch screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition to a 32-megapixel front camera, it has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, and a two-megapixel macro. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB of storage. Oppo promises to fill the 4,500 mAh battery in half an hour and more than 60% power in just 15 minutes. In Spain this terminal is already available in pre-purchase for 819 euros.

The Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G has a 6.44-inch screen and also has a 90Hz refresh rate. Its front camera is 32 megapixels. On its back, it has four sensors: a 64-megapixel main one, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide-angle one, a two-megapixel macro and a sensor dedicated to the two-megapixel black and white camera. The terminal has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Its battery is 4300 mAh and, like its brothers, it includes a 65W charge. This mobile is also available in pre-purchase for 469 euros.

