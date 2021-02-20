After the first advances of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, and despite the silence of the Chinese company, today we have met again more details about the Oppo Find X3 Neo, the third phone in Oppo’s upcoming Find X3 line of phones, featuring a more economical but equally powerful orientation.

To the images already filtered by Evan Blass the details of the Dutch website are now added NieuweMobiel, which suggest that this new smartphone will not be completely novel, but rather aims to be a renamed version of the Reno5 Pro Plus 5G.

In this way, we can easily advance the specifications that we could expect for the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which would include a 6.43-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a processor Snapdragon 765G, and a 4,300 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge.

Although its exterior will not disappoint, with a design that will abandon the strange box of cameras presented for the Oppo Find X3 Pro, with a more common rectangular boss for their cameras, encompassing the four sensors headed by a 50 megapixel wide angle lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

We will also notice changes in relation to its front camera, which will not come in the new emerging format of this new family, but will be limited in a 32 megapixel perforated sensor located at the top center of the screen.