Big news has emerged for the fans of League of Legends, one of the world’s most popular online games. Oppo is now about to launch the League of Legends Limited Edition of its popular smartphone Oppo Find X2 as well as Oppo Watch RX Smartwatch. On October 19, Oppo is going to launch this Dhansu products in China and then a few days later it will be launched in India as well.

As Oppo Find X2 is a gaming smartphone, the game lovers will get the option to buy a League of Legends dedicated smartphone. It is believed that Oppo will also launch the Oppo Watch RX League of Legends Limited Edition in the smartwatch segment on the 19th, which looks very stylish with round dial and blue strap.

Also read- The battle of premium smartphones and interesting after the launch of iPhone 12

Both of Oppo’s products are very special

Features of this special edition

It has been 11 years since the League of Legends game was launched this month, so Oppo planned to launch the custom made Oppo Find X2 and then it was completely transformed into a League of Legends game in terms of color and style. Oppo is about to launch this limited edition smartphone in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Worlds 2020 logo is embedded behind this smartphone, which is influenced by the League of Legends (LOL) e-sports season this year. Oppo Find X2 in Golden, Blue and Black color is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and ColorOS 7, which improves the user experience including other gaming.

Also read- Bumper discount on these Infinix smartphones in Flipkart sale, see details

Stylish and powerful

Oppo is also going to launch the first smart TV on Monday next week, so it is believed that perhaps other products including Oppo Find X2, Oppo Watch RX Smartwatch and Oppo TV will be launched at the same event. Not much has been revealed about the merits of the League of Legends Limited edition of Oppo Smartwatch, but its look is quite different.

Read also – Oppo’s first Smart TV, Dhansu features including popup camera

This is a very special product for League of Legends game enthusiasts. The strap of this smartwatch has ‘Yasuo’ written on it. Yasuo is a very popular character in the League of Legends game. Oppo has teamed up with game developer Riot Games to create the League of Legends Limited edition of Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Watch RX, whose price and availability will be known next week.