Oppo Find N2 Flip is the new folding device that has recently arrived on the market and is making itself heard a lot, proving to be a more than valid product. Today we are here to bring you yet another good news regarding this smartphone, as the major defect could be filed with the next update!

Oppo Find N2 Flip: more functions on the external screen!

Oppo Find N2 Flip is certainly a product that is managing to win over users, thanks to excellent performance and an innovative and less visible hinge. However, even this new smartphone is not free from defects and so far the major criticism has been related to the few available features on the external screen: to perform almost any operation you need to open it.

However, the situation may change with the next update! oppo in fact it is working on a new update, currently in the internal test phase, which would unlock many functions. In concrete terms, almost “everything” should be made available: for example, you will be able to reply to messages, even with voicemail, without necessarily having to open the device.

In short, excellent news that makes you happy both in terms of comfort and as it allows less wear on the zipper due to the openings. We will obviously keep you updated on any future newsfor now we just have to wait!