With Find N2 Flip, Oppo has chosen to take an apparently safe path, but without depriving itself of risks and innovation. At first glance, Find N2 Flip is very similar to the almost homonymous line from Samsung, which has been dominating the small but resistant foldable market for four generations now. For China, Oppo has also reserved another model, the Fold which becomes a tablet, but for our territory it has focused on portability. If the measurements and form factor of the Oppo Flip are very similar to those of the Samsung equivalent, the former is actually the result of the company’s second attempt in the sector and three years of studies for a new, almost invisible and more resistant folding. And starting from here, the difference can be seen and not the fold: when open, Find N2 Flip is more similar to a classic smartphone than you might think. The teardrop sliding system of the display should ensure durability, and on balance the solid construction of the device and the firm closure keep everything clean, slim and beautiful to look at. When closed, not a speck of dust enters the phone. Oppo ensures one hundred openings for ten years before the mechanism can fail, but in addition to needing much less, we have not seen any “aging” of the satisfaction of the open and close even with very intense use.

When closed it is ultra-portable, but when opened Find N2 Flip reveals a large 6.8-inch screen with 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution and 21:9 screen ratio with 403 pixel density and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate with HDR10+. Beyond acronyms and numbers, everything translates into a brilliant, fluid display that is always clearly visible in the sunlight. Oppo as always has done an excellent job also with the automatic brightness calibration, which is well suited to any variation of direct light on the screen. But since we are talking about a folding screen, there is not only one screen: Find N2 Flip shows its uniqueness thanks to the external display, the largest ever seen in its category: this AMOLED too is 3.26 inches with 382 x 720 resolution pixel, and allows you to interact with the phone even when closed in a lot of ways: you can consult notifications, take selfies and make videos with the main camera module, see the weather, set a timer and check your commitments. We would have liked it even more if ColorOS, the excellent standard customization of Android on Oppo smartphones, had allowed the Flip’s external screen to be used for even more functions (such as consulting social networks), but it is an update that may come in the future. But since we talked about ColorOS, it is necessary to underline how it is a reactive software and close to both the stock experience of Android and, in some ways, to that of iOS, which Oppo was inspired by for the best aspects.

What’s surprising about the Find N2 Flip, once you get used to its unusual form factor in a sea of ​​brick-built smartphones, is that it’s not “just” an unusual phone, or one that folds at the price of reduced usability. It is a phone that can replace most flagships for everyday use, given its reliability and excellent battery life. Find N2 Flip supports fast charging at 44W: in about twenty minutes it reaches 50 percent starting from zero, and with a full charge it arrives in the evening without problems. The main photographic sector has two cameras, a 50MP wide angle and an 8MP ultra wide angle. You can record video in 4K at 30 frames, or full HD at 30, 60 or 240 frames. The selfie camera is 32MP, but the form factor of the phone allows you to use the rear cameras for any use, given that Find N2 Flip can be half open and placed as if it were on a tripod, or still used as a handycam to take the videos. The results are not on par with flagships that have more complex photographic modules, but the collaboration with Hasselblad and the MariSilicon X processor, dedicated to image computation, do enough to obtain very good and always bright photos and videos, even with little light.

The version that is sold in Italy, in lilac or black, has 256GB of ROM and 8 of RAM, the latter expandable using part of the hard drive. The SoC is a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+: therefore not the usual ultra-pumped Snapdragon, but still able to make this smartphone snappy and without jamming. The good thing is also that Oppo guarantees four years of Android updates, guaranteeing finally greater product durability. In short: for anyone who wants to change, Find N2 Flip is currently the foldable that guarantees the best user experience without “shock” for those coming from brick phones. The price, certainly, can be frightening: 1,199 euros in the list are not few, but the technology is there and you can feel it. Pace the skeptics, now more than ever, leaflets are here to stay, and with another major player on the scene besides Samsung, things are getting really interesting.