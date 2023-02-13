Oppo, already a global partner of the UEFA Champions League, announces that its new foldable flagship, Find N2 Flip, will be the official smartphone of the competition. “We are thrilled to launch our new Find N2 Flip in global markets,” said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at Oppo. “Thanks to the revolutionary interactive external display, the exclusive Flexion Hinge technology, the long battery life and the high performance in photography, OPPO Find N2 Flip, official smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, is the perfect device for fans who want to capture and relive the best moments of their favorite matches.” Oppo Find N2 Flip will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture match action from pitchside. The best photos will be shared in the Oppo Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and Oppo’s UEFA landing page.