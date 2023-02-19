Through Amazon you can book a OPPO Find N2 Flip. The price is €1,199.99. The release date is February 27, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

As always, it is a reservation at guaranteed minimum price: that is, you will pay the lowest price that appears on Amazon between the moment of the pre-order and the moment of shipment, without having to follow the price trend and redo the reservation. You can cancel your reservation at no cost at any time before shipment.

OPPO Find N2 Flip offers a 50+8 MP dual camera with a 32 MP selfie camera. The 6.8-inch display is AMOLED Full HD at 120Hz, while the 3.26-inch one is 60Hz in Full HD. The battery is 4,300 mAh with SUPERVOOC44W fast charge. It has Night Mode, Video, Photo, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Movie, Slow-mo, Time-lapse, Sticker, AI ID Photo, Text Scanner, XPAN and Google Lens.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

OPPO Find N2 Flip

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.