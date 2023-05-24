Oppo Find N2 Flip is the latest Oppo leaflet that has recently arrived on a booming market, and in its own way it has managed to capture the user by proving to be a valid device. However, today we are here to tell you about a very particular edition of the device suitable for true football fans!

Oppo Find N2 Flip arrives in a special edition for AC Milan fans!

oppo has recently presented a new limited edition of its Oppo Find N2 Flip and if you are a fan of football and in particular of Milan, then you certainly cannot miss it. The company has in fact decided to enter into a partnership with the well-known football team and to produce this edition available only ed exclusively on the official Oppo store (and no third-party retailers, therefore not even Amazon).

The customization doesn’t change anything about the hardware, but there is a flashy red cover with black accents and a set of wallpapers and times for the external secondary display. Actually questionable news if you think that the cover is already available on Oppo’s official website and the wallpapers can be found and downloaded for free, effectively making the purchase of the new edition quite superfluous.

In any case, if you are interested, we will also leave you the technical data sheet of the device!