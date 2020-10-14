The Diwali edition of Oppo F17 Pro is going to be launched on October 19. The company will launch a special edition of this phone only in India. The specifications of the phone will be the normal variants of Oppo F17 Pro, launched at the beginning of last month. However, it is definitely believed that looking at the festive season, a lot of new things can be seen in the look and color of this phone.The Oppo F17 Pro smartphone launched last month comes at Rs 22,990. The company launched this phone only in single variant 8 GB + 128 GB. Currently, the company has not given any information about the price of Diwali edition of this phone.

Specifications of Oppo F17 Pro

The phone has a 6.43 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9. This phone coming with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage has a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC processor. The memory of the phone can also be increased with the help of micro SD card.

There are four rear cameras in this phone for photography. It has an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel mono cameras. For selfie, this phone has a 16 megapixel + 2 megapixel dual camera setup. To power the phone, it has a 4,015mAh battery, which comes with a 30 watt VOOC flash charge 4.0 fast charging support.

