Oppo has recently launched its Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones. At the same time, the sale of Oppo F17 Pro has been started in India. You can buy this phone by going to Amazon and Flipkart. However, the company has not said anything about the price of Oppo F17.

Price and offers

You can currently buy Oppo F17 Pro in only one variant. Its price has been fixed at Rs 22,990. It has Magic Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White color options. A cash discount of 1500 rupees is being given on buying this phone of Oppo. Not only this, you can buy it at no cost EMI. Apart from this, Damage Protection along with Buyback Guarantee is also being given on the purchase of the phone. This phone is available in only one variant in India, which can be purchased for Rs 22,990. This phone can be purchased in Magic Black, Magic Blue and Metallic White color options.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

The new Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super Amoled display. Its total weight of the phone will be 164 grams. For performance, the MediaTek Helio P95 processor can be found in this phone. Apart from this, this phone will get support of 30W Vook Flash Charge 4.0. For safety, this phone will get an in-display fingerprint sensor. A large battery of 4000 mAh can be found in this phone.

Oppo F17 Pro Full Specifications General Release date 2 September, 2020 Launch in india Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Plastic Dimensions (MM) 7.5 mm thickness Weight (grams) 164 g Battery Capacity (mAh) 4000mAh Removable battery No Fast charging Yes, 30W wireless charging No colors Blue, Black, White Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1900/2100 4G / LTE band LTE Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Protection Gorilla Glass Sim slot Sim type Nano Number of sim 2 Stand-by Dual stand-by Platform OS Android 10, ColorOS 7.2 The processor Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio P95 GPU PowerVR GM9446 Memory RAM 8GB Internal storage 128GB Card slot type No Expandable storage No The camera Rear camera 48MP Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash LED flash Front camera 16MP Front autofocus NA Video quality 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 Bluetooth Yes, 5.1 GPS Yes radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Sensors Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass / magnometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Gyroscope Yes Full Specs Full Specs

The camera

For photography, there will be a setup of four cameras in the rear of this phone while a dual selfie camera can be found in its front. This phone will have 48 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixel lenses. Whereas for selfie, it will get 16 megapixel + 2 megapixel depth sensor lens.

Samsung Galaxy A51 will compete

This phone of Oppo will compete with Samsung Galaxy A51. Its price ranges from Rs 23,998 to Rs 25,998. It has a 6.5-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display. In the smartphone, the company has used its Exynos 9611 processor which comes with the Mali G72 GPU. The company has used 4000mAh battery in the smartphone.

Fast charging facility is also provided in the smartphone. Samsung has given quad camera setup in Galaxy A51. The primary camera of the smartphone is 48 megapixels, while the 12 megapixel ultra wide camera has been used in the phone. The smartphone has a 32 megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

read this also

Know the features and price of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Infinix S5 Pro has pop up selfie camera, know what is the price