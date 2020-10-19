Oppo has launched the Diwali edition of its F17 Pro smartphone in India on Monday. OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes with a gift box. All its specifications are from the original F17 Pro. But the new edition has a new matte gold finish on the rear with matching wallpaper. The phone comes with a 10000mAh 18 watt Oppo Power Bank 2 and an exclusive rear cover in the gift box.Remind that Oppo F17 Pro has 6.43 inch Full HD + Super AMOLED screen. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.7 percent. The dual punch-hole facing the phone has two cameras of 16 and 2 megapixels. The handset has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. The phone has 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 2-megapixel sensors. The camera supports modes like AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Portrait.

This phone of Oppo runs on Android based ColorOS 7.2. It offers features like air gestures. In November, Oppo F17 Pro will get Android 11 update. The thickness of the phone is 7.48 millimeters and weighing 164 grams. To give power to the handset, a 4015mAh battery has been provided which supports 30 watt VOOC 4.0 flash charging. The company claims that in 5 minutes of charging, the phone will get talk time of up to 5 hours.

The price of Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Matte Gold Color Variant is Rs 23,990. This phone will be made available for sale on Amazon India. The sale of the phone will begin on October 23.

