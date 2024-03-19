There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that the OPPO Enco Buds2 they are on sale at €23.49, compared to the list price of €48.45. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price it is one of the lowest ever seen on Amazon Italy and the products are sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.