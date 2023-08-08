Oppo’s Enco line of true wireless earphones is a flagship of the Chinese company: these true wireless earphones have received extremely positive feedback from buyers, and fit perfectly into the ecosystem that Oppo has been striving to create in recent years . After the Enco Air 3 launched at the beginning of 2023, the Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro arrive, sold at a higher price (they are currently sold at the discounted price of 89.99 euros on the Oppo website), but promise important improvements in the data sheet. specifications and performance, including support for advanced Bluetooth codecs and bamboo fiber driver baffles. Aside from minor changes, the Enco Air 3 Pro looks a lot like the Enco Air 2 Pro, to the point where it’s hard to tell them apart. The headphones come in a new green color option that wasn’t available on the Enco Air 2 Pro.

Unlike the basic Enco Air headphones without active noise cancellation (ANC), the Enco Air Pro Series offers an in-ear fit, which allows for an effective isolation effect. The headphones are light and comfortable, and the package includes a charging cable and three pairs of silicone ear tips in different sizes. The controls are touch sensitive, with dedicated areas near the top of each headset stem. Different gestures can be set up to control various playback, noise cancellation, voice assistant and volume features, with different gestures mapping to different functions. It is possible to customize the controls in a detailed way, but given the tendency to make mistakes with touch controls, it may be advisable to simplify them and disable certain gestures such as single tap.

The headphones have an IP55 rating for resistance to dust and water, so you’ll be able to use them safely during workouts and even in conditions like light rain. The headphones’ charging case has the Oppo logo on the front, a status light just below the logo, a USB Type-C port for charging at the bottom, and no pairing button. You can put the headphones into pairing mode with a long press gesture on both units. Other Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro features include support for Google Fast Pair, app-based features like Oppo Alive Audio (virtualized spatial surround sound) and Golden Sound (customized frequency compensation based on each user’s specific hearing) .

If you’re using a supported OnePlus or Oppo smartphone, you’ll see the app “appear” in your phone’s Bluetooth settings, allowing for easy access that fits completely within the visual user interface. If you use other devices, the HeyMelody app offers access to all functions on both iOS and Android. Within the app and settings, you can access various features and customization options such as equalizer presets, ANC levels and customization, multi-point connection for two devices, find headphones with a loud sound and make a fit test. You can also follow the process and turn Oppo Alive Audio and Golden Sound on or off. The multi-point connection also works well on an iPhone and an Android device at the same time.

The Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro features a bamboo fiber diaphragm for the drivers, unlike the metal diaphragms typically used in most earphones. The headphones have 12.4mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 20 to 40,000Hz, and a sensitivity rating of 107dB. For connection, the headphones use Bluetooth 5.3, with support for the Bluetooth codecs SBC, AAC and LDAC. Support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec is quite broad on Android devices, and this ensures that you experience a generally better audio quality experience when using the headphones with an Android smartphone. Even if the sound with the AAC codec on iOS is not bad, the difference “is audible”. The Enco Air 3 Pro uses software tools and codec support to deliver balanced and detailed sound, a premium level among low-cost true wireless headphones.

The active noise cancellation on the Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro is primarily suited for indoor use to cancel out basic household noises and make listening a little more comfortable. In noisier outdoor situations, it is difficult to drown out all outside sounds well. Call quality is good indoors and satisfactory outdoors, as is the quality of the microphones. Battery life is more than decent for a headset in this price segment: on a 100% charge you get about 4 hours of listening with the headphones and just over three recharges of the case, using ANC and the LDAC Bluetooth codec , for a total runtime of around 17-18 hours of listening per charge cycle, making it a product that, for this price range, has decidedly few rivals.