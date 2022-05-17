Oppo has launched the new Enco Air2 true wirless headphones, equipped with a 13.4 mm dynamic driver at an entry level price. The battery is long lasting (24 hours) and the low binaural latency with Bluetooth 5.2 transmission promises high-level audio quality and performance. There is also a bass booster that improves bass performance. Two new Enco Live sound effects: Bass Boost and Clear Vocals. The Enco Air2s guarantee music playback for up to 4 hours without the charging case, but when used together with it, it can last up to 24 hours. Users are able to activate Game Mode with a triple tap, instantly entering low-latency mode – a solution designed to improve audio-video sync issues while gaming. The new headphones are equipped with Artificial Intelligence noise cancellation, to ensure optimal listening even in the noisiest environments. The earphones also have smart touch controls: through different types of touch you can access the control functions and if in possession of an Oppo smartphone, they also act as a remote control tool for the camera. Until May 23 Oppo Enco Air2 are available in white, together with Oppo Band Sport, for € 69.99, only on the company website. The earphones will also be available in the next few days on Amazon and at major consumer electronics retailers.