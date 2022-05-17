OPPO Enco Air2the new earphones of OPPO, are officially announced and fans of the brand immediately went out of their way to pre-order! New products will have a 13.4mm dynamic driver and will ensure high quality sound nuances at a reduced price. This is not the only thing that makes these new wireless earphones tempting on the market, because their design is definitely noteworthy too; a translucent case will not make them go unnoticed, maintaining the classic style of the parent company.

An unmistakable model, which it will guarantee you 24 hours of daily duration at maximum use; you can take the earphones wherever you want without thinking about the excessive weight they may have. Excluding the box, which is still very light, the wireless headphones of the new OPPO Enco Air2 have a weight of 3.5g and their construction was made specifically to be as less annoying as possible inside the auricle. You can wear them all day and, thanks to the connection via Bluetooth 5.2 certified by TÜV Rheinlandyou won’t miss any business calls or conferences.

OPPO Enco Air2 are the perfect mix signed OPPO

The parent company is well aware of the needs of its users and for this reason it has invested heavily both in the materials of the earphones and in quality. The bass will be deep thanks to the driver mentioned in the previous paragraph, with a titanized diaphragm in mixed material. Vibrations will be felt in all their glory, along with crystal clear mids and highs worthy of their fame. As if that weren’t enough, there is also a Bass Booster capable of further improving performance. Great for those who love to listen pop, rock or EDM music.

Not only that, because thanks to the sound effect Clear Vocals you will feel like you are experiencing a real concert with every song you play. There is not only music, however, as we have also talked about business calls or conferences; well, you won’t have to worry about background noise while in crowded places or where the sound quality can drop significantly. The wireless earphones have artificial intelligence noise cancellation, so much so that the product has the TÜV Rheinland High Performance and Low Latency Certificate.

Moreover, thanks to the touch controls, you can start calls, change tracks or start the Game Mode to fully enjoy your favorite videogame titles. The available color is White and you can pre-order from today until May 23rd the new OPPO Enco Air2 only on OPPO Storeall together with OPPO Band Sport. The price? Only € 69.99; availability will also be extended to the Amazon platform, but only in the next few days.