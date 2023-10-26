Through Amazon Italy there are a couple of offers available for Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro earphones. The discount is 10% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for these earphones it is €70. The median price is €43.87. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro it promises a total charge of 28 hours (with charging case) and features 12.4mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm drivers. It also supports intelligent noise cancellation on calls, with dual microphones.