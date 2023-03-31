Oppo and Qeeboo, the Italian design brand founded by Stefano Giovannoni, presented a capsule collection of covers and wallpapers designed to enhance the features of the Find N2 Flip folding smartphone. The series of personalized covers and exclusive wallpapers for the external display will be available in most European countries. The collaboration gives birth to four pop covers. “Oppo and Qeeboo share the courage to dare by proposing products capable of best expressing their identity and style. The covers created for the new Find N2 Flip have allowed us to play with the colors and the irony of some of our most iconic objects that have contributed to the fame of Qeeboo in the world. I found it very fun and stimulating to animate some of our most iconic creations to offer a new and unexpected inspiration to our consumers”, declares Stefano Giovannoni, Creative Director & Founder of Qeeboo.

Qeeboo has also customized wallpapers with animated GIFs for the external display, which can be downloaded via a link available on the dedicated Oppo Store and Qeeboo pages. Once downloaded, the wallpapers will be visible in the gallery of your smartphone and ready to be set as wallpaper. “The collaboration with Qeeboo allows us to combine technology and art in everyday life. Oppo, with a history of attention to design behind it, is delighted to be able to bring Qeeboo’s iconic design to Oppo Find N2 Flip through a series of dynamic covers and wallpapers. This not only enhances the innovative design of the external display of Find N2 Flip, but also offers our users the possibility to enjoy an exclusive personalization experience” says Eliza Li, oppo Europe Chief Marketing Officer.