OPPO it has always been a company interested in the ecosystem and who is part of it; in every part of the project “Stories of Women powered by OPPO” it is possible to find such apprehension and today, OPPO, is no less. May 20 is the World Bee Day and the company joins 3Bee for a collaboration aimed at safeguarding the endangered species. The life of bees is not only important in order not to damage the environment around us, but it turns out to be an essential puzzle of human life; without them, there would be nothing left. 3Bee knows this and has always worked for the cause, creating many initiatives that involve the community.

First of all, the possibility of adopting a hive through their official website. The leading technology company announces that, on the occasion of this extraordinary day, it has managed to adopt a beehive giving life to the Oasis of OPPO. Not only that, because the project was born thanks to World Bee Day TOUR X OPPO: a collection of handmade bracelets with bees and flowers as protagonists.

Which model will you conquer? Let’s find out together!

OPPO engages in the lawsuit with GIÜRO X OPPO

“Fashion and technology have always been two worlds capable of inspiring, for this reason we wanted to work once again on the creation of a capsule collection that had this purpose at its center, which is also the basis of our project ‘Stories of Women powered by OPPO ‘. We wanted to give a voice to a talented young woman, enhancing her creations and how technology can become a means to cultivate a passion, convey it and pave the way for new trends; at the same time we wanted to raise awareness of the importance of safeguarding the environment and specifically of endangered species such as bees, thanks also to the partnership with 3Bee and the adoption of a beehive by our company “he claims Isabella Lazzini, Chief Marketing Officer OPPO Italy.

The collaboration sees the main protagonists of this day, bees, together with bright colors that can be perfectly combined with your OPPO Watch Free. The creator wanted not only to pay homage to the little worker insect, but also to symbolize the hidden strength in each person, in a mix of balance and dedication. The capsule collections are already available on the company’s official website and there are two variants available: green and orange. They complete respectively the Watch Free Black and the Watch Free Goldall with a cost of € 99.99.

“The bee is where I started to take inspiration, at a time where lightness and color were missing GIÜRO managed to convey just that and technology played a leading role in helping me immortalize my work and communicate my passion and my world made of sounds, emotions and shades. Because fashion and technology are basically two worlds that embrace the same values ​​such as love for design and attention to the beauty of nature and everything around us “he concludes Giulia Rossetti, founder and designer of the GIÜRO brand.

World Bee Day is every day

Who is 3Bee? Well, let’s talk about a startup born in 2017 which gave way to the project to protect and safeguard bees. Collaborating with Giulia Rossetti they have given way to a long-term responsibility technology initiative named: “Pollinate the Planet”. Such a project will guarantee the protection of at least 300,000 bees, the pollination of 300 million flowers and a honey production of 150 kg per year. Technology is used to improve the environment, promoting a much greener future.

You could also join this project, making it a real community! Just go to the official website and adopt (or give away) a beehive by choosing the Oppo Oasis as a virtual territory. You will have constant monitoring of the chosen hive, thanks to different uses of technology that do not in any way undermine the work of the bees. Not only that, because a local beekeeper will take care of the project, guaranteeing a sustainable and lasting life for your bees.

80% of the food we consume every day is the responsibility of the pollination of bees and more, as they also play secondary roles of the same importance. By adopting a beehive or by purchasing a GIÜRO X OPPO capsule collection (thus helping the company to safeguard the created oasis), you will help save the world.