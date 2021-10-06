OPPO confirms and renews its collaboration with the colossus Riot Games, a US company that deals with the development of video games, such as League of Legends. This is where OPPO comes into play, forging a partnership for the 2021 League Of Legends World Championship that will be held on November 6, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

“It is a pleasure for us to confirm the partnership with Riot Games again this year. League of Legends is an extremely important platform that will allow more and more players around the world to keep in touch with our company. The tireless spirit of the athletes reflects perfectly the relentless pursuit of technological innovation that distinguishes OPPO, which has always been committed to providing excellent products and creating unique experiences for our users worldwide “, said William Liu, OPPO Vice President and Global Marketing President.

In this way, the Chinese brand managed to pay attention to an important segment of users like that of gamer. During the event OPPO will deliver the prize for the category “Top player” and will be active behind the scenes during the event showing match highlights and interviews with players and teams. The League Of Legends Championship will feature teams from 11 countries of the world who will compete to win the highest reward ever.

“Given the success of last year’s partnership, we are thrilled that OPPO is main sponsor of the League of Legends World Championship 2021. As a global leader in smartphone gaming, OPPO has indeed become one of the most interesting and loved tech brands among virtual gamers internationally. We can’t wait to find out what OPPO will offer to the public at the finals, “he said John Needham, Global Head of Esports at Riot Games.

