Oppo has announced the second generation of its foldable flagship smartphone series: Find N2, successor to the company’s first foldable phone, Find N, and its first flip smartphone, Find N2 Flip. Both smartphones will be launched on the Chinese market following the presentation at INNO Day 2022, while the Find N2 Flip will be the first Oppo device with this form factor to be launched on global markets next year. Billy Zhang, President of Oppo Overseas Sales and Services, said: “Foldable smartphones are one of the most important product segments for Oppo. With the Find N2 and our first flip-style device, the Find N2 Flip, Oppo is confidently competing in this ever-growing market sector. We will continue to invest in foldable devices and look forward to making them available to more users around the world.”

With the company’s first foldable flip-style smartphone, the Find N2 Flip, Oppo introduces a cutting-edge solution to the most popular type of foldable device on the market today. After three years of development, Find N2 Flip in fact solves many weak points of the previous flips, including: the presence of a larger front screen, which improves the user experience with a more functional vertical display to carry out the most important daily activities , like displaying up to six notifications at a time and an easier preview of the photos you’ve taken; autonomy that lasts all day, thanks to the 4300 mAh battery and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ custom chipset that improves energy consumption; the second generation of Flexion Hinge, with an improved teardrop design that gives the internal display a virtually invisible crease. Oppo will officially bring Find N2 Flip to global markets, including most European countries, early next year. More details about the global version of the device will be announced then.

Find N2 is the successor to Oppo’s innovative foldable smartphone, the Find N. The black vegan leather version of the new Find N2, weighing only 233 grams, makes it the lightest horizontal foldable smartphone in the industry, even lighter of some traditional flagship smartphones. The Find N2 is also very slim, measuring just 14.6mm when closed. Thanks to the ratio of the internal display and the external full-size display, inherited from the original Find N, the new Find N2 is perfect for everyday use. Oppo has created a smaller, thinner and sturdier hinge system for the Find N2. The second generation Flexion Hinge adopts materials including carbon fiber and high-strength alloy used in the aircraft industry, and is built with 100 components, 36 fewer than the previous generation. Along with optimizations to the display and internal structure, the weight of the Find N2 has been reduced by 42g compared to the Find N. The crease along the center of the Find N2’s internal screen has been reduced by 67%. Finally, thanks to the improved hinge, the Find N2 has no gaps when the device is closed.

Both the Find N2’s external and internal displays have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Color temperature sensors on both displays ensure that images adapt to their surroundings precisely. The 7.1-inch internal display can reach 1550 nits of maximum brightness and is equipped with an anti-reflection film to improve outdoor visibility. The 5.54-inch external display, on the other hand, reaches 1350 nits of maximum brightness and, thanks to the second-generation Flexion Hinge, the bezel has been reduced by 47% compared to the original Find N. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, 5G speed, 4520mAh battery and 67W fast charging round out the picture. In addition, the Find N2 is also equipped with a Hasselblad triple camera system and MariSilicon X imaging NPU. by Oppo. It features a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera that can also be used as a macro and a 32MP RGBW 2x telephoto camera that provides noise reduction for improved portrait and zoom shots.