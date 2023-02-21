Oppo has announced what it will present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 to be held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, an event dedicated to smartphones and mobile technology. In keeping with the event’s theme “Inspire to Believe”, Oppo will showcase some of its flagship devices including the Find N2 Flip, new connectivity products and IoT devices, as well as its latest R&D innovations in the coveted chip, smart-health, AR and fast charging. The company will take advantage of this opportunity to also share details of its progress in achieving global sustainability goals and future plans for pursuing them, and will present the work done in the smart living area, with products ranging from entertainment to productivity, from education to personal well-being. For example, the new generation of aR (assisted reality) glasses, Air Glass 2, will be available to test, while the unique features of the Marisilicon Y and the OHealth H1 health monitoring device can also be explored. As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League, Oppo will also invite the competition’s Ambassadors Michael Owen and Luis Garcia to its stand.