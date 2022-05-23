OPPO it is a partner of the future, it is now clear to everyone; technology is making great strides and the company firmly believes in entrepreneurs and professionals in the sector, so much so as to open a program entirely dedicated to them. The goal will be to continuously support them and all this is called Research Institute Innovation Accelerator! The basis will be that of the brand proposition “Inspiration Ahead” and the main areas of the program will be two: accessible technology and digital health.

The organization starts from OPPO Research Institute in partnership with Microsoft for Startups; together they chose the theme of this initiative: “Virtuous Innovation”. Applications are already open, as the company itself is looking for interested projects to be included in the program. The interested team will just need to send their proposal, even individually, and all applications will be subjected to careful evaluation. Unfortunately only 10 proposals will pass among those sent and the winners will receive a grant of $ 46,000.

OPPO promises not only a cash prize, but also much more

Not just money, why opportunities for growth will not be lacking, also at the level of technical support, commercial partnerships, research and promotional activities at global events. As if that weren’t enough, the company has decided to encourage the public to report excellent innovation cases, obviously to be submitted to the evaluation commission. For anyone who will be able to propose a truly innovative project, there is a small prize; obviously everything must pass the preliminary evaluation phase, as already mentioned, the Demo Day and the final choice.

“Considering the severity of some current problems, such as an aging population, poor public health and the digital divide that are growing by the day, we couldn’t rely on our efforts alone to provide effective solutions. We then launched the Innovation Accelerator to empower like-minded innovators to solve these problems with us, using the power of technology. ” declares Levin Liu, Vice President and Head of the OPPO Research Institute.

Applications are open as early as May 8, 2022 and the program is already in full swing. The winners, however, will only be announced three months after the preliminary evaluation and the Demo Day roadshow. The selection criteria will be as follows: project feasibility, innovation, originality, social value and long-term potential. The commission that will evaluate the projects will be composed of experts, academics and professionals in the sector.

Lots of international roadshows in multiple countries

OPPO also plans three international roadshowsbrought in India (Hyderabad), Israel (Tel Aviv) and the United States. During these events the importance of the technological future will be remembered, which in these two years has proved to be fundamental for the daily life of the human being. OPPO hopes to face future problems with courage, anticipating what will come in the near future. Thanks to this, the company’s experience has increased dramatically, an example being the creation of technology Color Vision Enchancement from the Find X3 serieswho assists the color blind users over time.

“Startups are incubators of an infinite number of cutting-edge technologies capable of providing innovative digital solutions to various sectors”he comments James Chou, CEO and Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups, Greater China Region, Japan and Korea. “With decades of experience in China, Microsoft for Startups is committed to developing an open and collaborative structure that would allow startups and large companies to work together in search of innovative solutions. Now we look forward to collaborating with OPPO, a leading smartphone brand, to develop innovative solutions dedicated to multiple sectors, creating a virtuous process that sees research institutes and commercial companies working together and supporting each other “.

The Innovation Acelerator, OPPO hopes to be able to bring technological innovation on several fronts; do you know anyone who might be interested in the project? It has until June 30, 2022 to submit your application or you could do it yourself. Just go to the OPPO Innovation Accelerator official website and follow the procedure.