Within the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2025, Oppo has presented its renewed strategy to consolidate as one of the leading brands in mobile artificial intelligence. In OPPO AI Tech Summit, the company has announced new functions based on AI, strategic alliances with technological giants such as Google and MediaTek, and its ambitious goal of taking the generative AI to 100 million users by the end of 2025.

“When it comes to AI, the only thing that really matters is the user’s experience,” says Billy Zhang, president of Marketing, Sales and International Services of OPPO. If the company has insisted on this edition of the MWC, it is that the AI ​​must be the central axis of the user experience.

Oppo and Google collaboration

One of the most relevant ads is the collaboration between OPPO and Google to integrate Gemini into their devices, which allow its users to use Native Oppo applications, such as notes, calendar and clock, through its AI. This is the next step, before the arrival of the agents. Now Oppo is using models such as Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash in OPPO AI, and are currently working on the implementation of Gemini 2.0.

This integration of AI raises new challenges in terms of security, for that Oppo has developed the Private Computing Cloud, a solution based on confidential computer computing of Google Cloud that will allow users to use advanced functions of AI without compromising their privacy. The data used in applications such as Recording Summary, AI Search and Ai Studio will be protected when they go up to the cloud.









“We are excited to collaborate with OPPO to shape the future of the mobile AI,” says Matt Waldbusser, general director of Global Solutions and AI for consumption in Google Cloud.

Three key areas

The new OPPO strategy is based on three key areas, AI Productivity, AI Creativity and Ai Imaging. In this sense, Oppo has been working closely with MediaTak to optimize processors for real -time AI processing. Thanks to technologies such as Lora, Parallel Decoding Solution and MOE, Oppo devices promise a faster and more fluid experience without sacrificing energy efficiency. As for photography, improvements in AI for image edition and capture in low light conditions remain one of OPPO’s priorities.

Oppo’s newest phones will receive an average of an update per month. Among the next novelties include, AI Call Translator, real -time translation of calls in multiple languages, AI Voicjest, a transcription assistant and voice summary, useful for meetings, online classes and calls, AI Search, an improved function that will allow to find files, messages and photos through commands in natural language, and the integration with Google Gemini.