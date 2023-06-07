OPPO the Chinese cell phone brand has had great success in Mexico since its arrival. Well, part of his rapid rise in the local market was signing a strategic cooperation agreement with Mobile America to enter the country hand in hand with Telcel and Claro.

OPPO has come to Mexico to offer the best experience in high-quality smart devices at the best price, since the Chinese company has almost 20 years of experience designing devices with the most advanced technology.

For this reason we have brought you a list of OPPO cell phones with incredible features that you can buy at Telcel at a very affordable price.

OPPO RENO7

reindeer7 It is the darling of the OPPO family, since it offers us the best features at an affordable price of $9,499 pesos in Telcel stores.

This device has 256 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM that combined with its powerful processor allows us to carry out activities in demanding game apps.

Likewise, its photographic section is something interesting in Reno7, since it gives us a main camera with three 64+2+2 lenses with a Sony IMX709 sensor that takes impressive photos.

OPPO A54

A54 is another interesting piece of equipment that you can find in Carlos Slim’s telephone company, since in Telcel stores you can find this equipment at a price of $4,779 pesos.

Among the outstanding features of the OPPO A54 is its 128 GB storage memory.

OPPO A77

Another of OPPO’s distinguished models is the A77 which offers us great versatility to perform all kinds of tasks. You can find this equipment in Telcel stores at a price $6,499 pesos.

Among its most interesting aspects, OPPO A77 gives us a 128 GB storage memory, 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek MT6765 Octa-core processor to enjoy any app.

While in the photo and video section, the A77 has a 50MP AI dual camera that offers vivid photos with great clarity.