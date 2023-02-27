In addition to the new Find N2 Flip already presented in recent weeks in London, Oppo brought innovations for the near future to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Under the scope of “smart productivity”, the company demonstrated Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, based on the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 platform. It is Oppo’s first Wi-Fi router that supports the Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 standard and is capable to provide dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi signal simultaneously. The combination of its high-gain antennas, anti-interference algorithm and directional network acceleration technology, enables wider Wi-Fi coverage, higher stability and faster speed. Oppo Zero-Power Tag is the first prototype device based on Zero-Power Communication technology.

Leveraging key technologies such as RF signal collection, backscattering and low-power processing, it collects radio waves from the surrounding area to power its own functions and communicate without using batteries to meet various user needs. ‘IoT in the 6G era. It is the first time that OPPO demonstrates the Zero-Power Tag’s capabilities in identifying and positioning objects and collecting data from temperature sensors, both powered by RF energy.

Oppo also introduced the first in-house developed Bluetooth audo SoC, MariSilicon Y, the next generation ultra-light AR glasses, Air Glass 2, the first family health monitoring device, OHealth H1, and the first end-to-end charging management chip. -end, SuperVooc S. In addition, Oppo also showcased the technological achievements achieved with different partners, such as some proposals selected by the Oppo Research Institute Innovation Accelerator: the EEG Hearables of IDUN Technologies and the glove of Cynterac designed to help people with hand injuries to recover more effectively, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing technology on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform; Innovative Android features like Nearby Share and Fast Pair on Oppo flagship smartphones and Google One and YouTube Premium trials for up to 6 months, with select Oppo devices.