iPhone 14 Pro Max It is known for it’s most impressive device from Apple. His entire constitution represents a marvel of technology. However, there are teams that cause envy to the brand created by Steve Jobs.

These marks are Oppo and RedMagic, two manufacturers of Chinese origin that have stood out for offering the best of the best at an affordable price.

Oppo is a leading China-based mobile phone manufacturer that has been known for offering devices with attractive designs, advanced features, and impressive performance. On its list are the Find N2 Flip model, which has become a brand insignia.

On the other hand, it is RedMagic, another Chinese mobile phone manufacturer that has become a specialist in the manufacture of gaming phones with powerful processors and a large amount of RAM. Its star model is the RedMagic 8 Pro, a cell phone that guarantees performance during long gaming sessions.

OPPO N2 Flip

Features N2 Flip

Screen: 6.8″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2540 pixel resolution with variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Operating System: ColorOS 13 based on Android 13

Main camera: Multiple of (50 MP + 8MP)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,300 mAh with 44W fast charge

Price: 24,999 pesos

Red Magic 8 Pro

Features RedMagic 8 Pro