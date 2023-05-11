oppo A98 5G is a mid-range smartphone with support for 5G technology. Equipped with an elegant design and good premises, this device could certainly be for you and perhaps you have already heard of it. Today we are here to tell you about it in detail as it should coming to market soon!
Oppo A98 5G
Oppo A98 5G is about to arrive, to prove it is the fact that it has officially appeared on the Malaysian Oppo site with images and main technical characteristics. In short, the product is there and ready, only the announcement and the market launch are missing!
Some stores have already started revealing the price. You are curious? 1399 Malaysian Ringgits, which match at about 286 euros. In short, a mid-range device that looks promising, but is it really worth the expense required? To judge it for yourself, we leave you the technical data sheet below:
- display: 6.72″ FHD+ LCD, refresh rate up to 120Hz
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- memory:
- 8GB of RAM + virtual RAM
- 256GB internal
- connectivity: 5G
- os: Android 13 with ColorOS 13
- cameras:
- front: 32MP
- rear:
- 64MP main
- 2MP depth
- 2MP micro lens with up to 40x zoom
- drums: 5,000mAh with 67W fast charging
- weight: 192g
- colors: Dreamy blue, cool black
