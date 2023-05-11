oppo A98 5G is a mid-range smartphone with support for 5G technology. Equipped with an elegant design and good premises, this device could certainly be for you and perhaps you have already heard of it. Today we are here to tell you about it in detail as it should coming to market soon!

Oppo A98 5G is about to arrive, to prove it is the fact that it has officially appeared on the Malaysian Oppo site with images and main technical characteristics. In short, the product is there and ready, only the announcement and the market launch are missing!

Some stores have already started revealing the price. You are curious? 1399 Malaysian Ringgits, which match at about 286 euros. In short, a mid-range device that looks promising, but is it really worth the expense required? To judge it for yourself, we leave you the technical data sheet below: