If you are looking for a cheap smartphone, but performing and with a beautiful design, then you may be interested in theOPPO A76currently on offer on Amazon at the lowest price ever.

With the current discount, you can take home an OPPO A76 by paying € 189.99 instead of € 249.49saving € 59.50, equal to 24% of the total price, plus you can benefit from fast shipping and the Amazon guarantee, guarantee that thanks to an Amazon exclusive it can be extended by another 6 months beyond the classic duration of 2 years, you will then have longer lasting coverage for your device. But let’s see what this smartphone has to offer.

OPPO A76: why buy it?

The OPPO A76 was recently presented by the company and is an excellent model for those looking for an entry-level smartphone with an excellent quality-price ratio and good battery life. The eye also wants its part and this certainly helps the OPPO GLOW processing of the rear body, which gives the device a bright and elegant appearance in both available colors.

Hardware side we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, supported by 4 GB of RAM (expandable via software up to 9 GB for a smoother and more stable experience) and 128 GB of storage memory with the possibility of expansion via microSD. Present Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. The display is a 6.56 inch LCD with HD + resolution and maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and supports the 33W SuperVOOC charging for fast charging of the device, while the installed operating system is Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.1 interface.

The rear camera consists of two sensors, the main one from 13 MP and the other from 2 MP, while on the front we find the camera with a hole in the display in the upper left corner of 8 MP.

In short, a very interesting device for those who want to spend little but still have an excellent user experience, and with the discount currently active it is an even more attractive device. In case of interest, however, I invite you not to postpone the purchase too much because it is a timed offer and could be removed at any time.