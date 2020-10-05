Oppo is continuously launching new smartphones under its A-series. Recently, Oppo A72 5G, Oppo A53, Oppo 33, Oppo A32 and Oppo A93 smartphones have been launched. Now the company has quietly unveiled the Oppo A73 handset in Tunisia. The smartphone has been listed on Oppo Tunisia’s website. This phone is a rebranded version of Oppo F17 launched in India last month. The price of Oppo A73 has not been revealed yet.Oppo A73 has a 6.44 inch AMOLED Full HD + resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9, refresh rate is 60 Hz. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. This phone of Oppo has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and 6 GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is 128 GB which can be increased via microSD card.

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, banged phone with 5 cameras, price only 9,999 rupees

Oppo’s phone has a quad-rear camera setup with square shape. The phone has 16 megapixels primary, 8 megapixel ultraviolet and two 2 megapixel sensors. The phone has a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 processor for selfie. This phone will be made available in navy blue and classic silver color.

Coolpad Cool 12A Launched, Has 4000mAh Battery

To give power to Oppo A73, a 4015mAh battery has been provided which supports VOOC 4.0 30 watt fast charging. This phone of Oppo has given Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack have been provided for connectivity.

See full specifications