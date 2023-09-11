Oppo has announced the launch of A58, the latest addition to the A series smartphone range, available in two colors: Glowing Black and Dazzling Green. It features a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight display, with a maximum brightness of 680 nits and 2400×1080 resolution with DCI-P3 color gamut. Furthermore, thanks to the All-Day AI Eye Comfort features, the display is comfortable for extended use, both day and night. The smartphone features upgraded Dual Stereo speakers that are 40% louder than the previous generation. Additionally, A58 also introduces an updated Ultra Volume mode that optimizes speaker volume by up to 300%, allowing users to easily listen to music and hear calls even in noisy environments. This mode also offers the possibility of increasing the maximum volume of the earphones up to 200% during calls on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Oppo A58 features a 50MP AI camera with support for pixel binning: four pixels are combined together to form a larger pixel, preserving more details, especially in low light conditions. The 50MP AI camera and 2MP portrait camera work together to ensure background blur and highlight the subject in portrait mode. With an 8MP front camera, A58 offers better selfies and improved quality in video calls.

A58 features a more powerful battery and faster charging speed to ensure reliable performance. Thanks to the 5000mAh battery, users can enjoy 32 hours of phone calls, 16 hours of YouTube video playback and up to 5 hours of PUBG gaming on a single full charge. The smartphone also features 33W SuperVooc flash charging, which quickly charges the battery up to 100% in 75 minutes. Additionally, the All-day AI Power Saving features activate if you forget to charge your smartphone. With just 5% charge you can enjoy 91 minutes of phone calls, as the A58 maximizes the last remaining battery for emergency situations.

The SoC mounted is the MediaTek Helio G85, with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM configurations. Oppo’s RAM Expansion technology can double your available RAM up to 12GB of extended RAM. From a software point of view, ColorOS 13.1’s Dynamic Computing Engine is able to precisely program computing resources, ensuring a more responsive and fluid experience when switching between apps, ideal for gaming or multitasking . A58 is IP54 certified and is protected from liquids and dust. The retail price is 249 euros.