Oppo launched its Oppo A53 smartphone in Indonesia and India in August. This phone was rebranded in China last month under the name Oppo A32. Now a new Oppo phone Oppo A53s has been listed at the Oppo store in Amsterdam Germany. This listing reveals the specifications, photos and price of the handset. This Oppo smartphone will be launched tomorrow i.e. on October 13.The special thing is that all the specifications in the Oppo A53S launched in Germany are the same as the Oppo A53. It seems that the Oppo A53 will be launched in Germany under the name Oppo A53S. Phones with this name can also be launched in other European markets.

OPPO A53s: Specifications

The Amgen Germany listing shows that the Oppo A53S has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel. The screen has a punch-hole design. The screen resolution is HD + and the refresh rate is 90 Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor has been given in the phone.

The listing does not reveal Oppo A53S RAM. The phone will have 128 GB inbuilt storage. The handset has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18 Watt fast charging via Type-C.

Oppo A53S has a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset has a rectangular shape camera module which is 13 megapixel primary, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The handset also has a fingerprint reader on the rear.

OPPO A53s: Price

The Oppo A53S is listed on the Amsterdam Germany website for 189 euros (about Rs 16,300). The handset comes in fancy blue and electric black color. The company is offering 77 Euro (about Rs. 6,650) Oppo W31 TWS earbuds free to users who buy Oppo A53S under pre-order bundle.

