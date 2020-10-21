Smartphone maker company Oppo is going to bring its new smartphone Oppo A33 in India. However, the price of the phone has been revealed before launching. A YouTuber has revealed the price by sharing the poster. The phone was introduced in Indonesia last month. The specialty of the phone is a 90Hz refresh rate display, 13 megapixel triple rear camera, slim design and Snapdragon 460 processor.According to the report, the price of Oppo A33 smartphone in India can be Rs 11,990. This price will be of the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the smartphone. Please tell that in Indonesia the price of 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant of the phone was kept at 22,99,000 IDR (about Rs 11,300).

What is the specialty of the phone

Talking about the specifications, the phone has a 6.5-inch punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is a display with HD + resolution (720×1600 pixels). This phone, which works on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2, has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

The phone has triple rear camera and single front camera for photography. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, the phone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The phone has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

