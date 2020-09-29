Smartphone company Oppo has launched its new phone Oppo A33. Currently, this phone has been launched in the Indonesian market. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Let’s know some more specifications of this phone.

Specifications of Oppo A33

The Oppo A33 has a 90Hz refresh rate display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. This phone comes with Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone is available in 32GB storage variants with 4GB of RAM. The storage of this phone can be increased up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The camera

Talking about the camera, this phone has a triple camera setup with 13 megapixel primary sensor. The module has a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, it has an 8 megapixel selfie camera. It has a powerful battery of 5000mAh which supports 18W fast charging. For security, a fingerprint scanner has been provided on its rear panel.

cost

This phone is available in the same variant. The price of this phone with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage has been fixed at 22,99,000 IDR i.e. around Rs 11,300. This phone of Oppo will be found in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream Color Options. Its cell will be started from October 1.

Realme Narzo 10 will compete

Oppo A33 will compete with Realme Narzo 10. This phone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass has been given for the safety of the display. For performance, it has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. This smartphone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. This smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Apart from this, connectivity features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port Type-C have been provided in it. The price of Realme Narzo 10 4GB RAM model is Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo 10 Full Specifications General Release date 2020, May 11 Launch in india NA Form factor NA Body type Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame Dimensions (MM) 164.4 x 75.4 x 9 mm (6.47 x 2.97 x 0.35 in) Weight (grams) 199 g (7.02 oz) Battery Capacity (mAh) Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Removable battery NA Fast charging Fast charging 18W Reverse charging wireless charging NA colors That White, That Green Network 2G band GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3g band HSDPA 850/900/2100 4G / LTE band 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.5 inches, 102.8 cm (~ 82.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 269 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Sim slot Sim type Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Number of sim NA Stand-by NA Platform OS Android 10, Realme UI 1.0 The processor Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Memory RAM NA Internal storage 128GB 4GB RAM Card slot type microSDXC (dedicated slot) Expandable storage 128GB 4GB RAM The camera Rear camera NA Rear autofocus NA Rear flash LED flash, HDR, panorama Front camera 16 MP, f / 2.0, 26mm (wide), 1 / 3.1 Front autofocus NA Video quality 1080p @ 30fps, gyro-EIS The sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes network connectivity Dublin Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Sensors Features Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Full Specs Full Specs

