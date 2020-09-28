The new budget device Oppo A33 (2020) has been launched by Tech Brand Oppo. The company has brought this smartphone to Indonesia and it seems to be a trimmed down version of the Oppo A53 launched a few days ago. Oppo A33 (2020) has a large 5000mAh battery and this phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The budget device has a triple camera setup on the rear panel and a hole-punch display.

Oppo A33 (2020) Price

Currently, the phone has been launched in Indonesia and its sale will begin on October 1 on the company’s site. Only one variant of this device has been launched with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It has been priced at 22,99,000 IDR (about Rs 11,300). Oppo’s new budget device buyers can buy in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream Color.

Specifications of Oppo A33 (2020)

Despite being a budget device, this phone has a 90Hz refresh rate display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. The device comes with Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. However, the processor name has not been revealed. In the phone offering 32 GB storage with 4 GB RAM, users also get the option to increase the storage to 256 GB with the help of MicroSD card.

Talking about camera setup, the phone gets triple camera setup with 13 megapixel primary sensor. The module has a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A report by MySmartPrice states that the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone’s 5000mAh battery has been supported by 18W fast charging. Fingerprint scanner is found on the rear panel of the device and it has a dual stereo speaker.