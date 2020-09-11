Oppo has launched its new smartphone Oppo A32 in China. This phone is a rebranded version of Oppo A53 2020 launched in India in July. In China, the company has launched this phone in two variants – 4 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. The phone’s 4 GB RAM variant costs 1199 yuan (about Rs 12,880) and the 8 GB RAM variant costs 1499 yuan (around Rs 16,100). In China, this phone has been introduced in Mint Green, Fantasy Blue and Glass Black color options. The phone’s sale will start from September 15.The foam has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This phone comes with Snapdragon 460SoC processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone works on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

Triple rear camera setup has been given in this phone for photography. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Talk about selfie has a 16 megapixel camera in the front of this phone which is present inside the punch hole given in the display.



To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery which comes with 18 Watt fast charging support. For connectivity, the phone has options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

