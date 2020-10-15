Today, Oppo is going to launch its new smartphone Oppo A15 in India. Oppo was teasing this smartphone through Amazon India. After the launch, the smartphone will be available for sale here. Oppo A15 is scheduled to launch at 12 o’clock today. The smartphone is currently on Amazon India in the listing with the ‘Notify Me’ button which users can click to get the latest update. Oppo has so far confirmed triple rear cameras, a rear fingerprint sensor and a notched display for the A15.

The listing shows that the phone comes with a square-camera module. The phone has been confirmed to come with a triple rear camera setup. Which has a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A fingerprint sensor will also be provided in the back panel of the phone.

According to the leak, the Oppo A15 will run on the MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 3GB of RAM. It will come with 32GB built-in storage. The smartphone also supports microSD slot for expandable storage. The Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 will be out-of-the-box. Oppo A15 will be powered by a 4,230mAh battery. Oppo has not yet revealed the launch date of the phone. The listing on Amazon indicates that the phone will be launched in India soon. It may be part of the upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale on the e-commerce platform. Whose cell is going to start from October 17.